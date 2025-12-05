U.S. Job Market in Freefall! Over 1.17 Million Workers Laid Off in 2025 — AI and Big Tech Behind Cuts

Massive Layoff Wave Hits America

The U.S. is seeing a historic surge in job cuts this year. Over 1.17 million Americans have already lost their jobs in 2025 — the highest since the 2020 pandemic. Even November, typically slower for layoffs, saw 71,321 positions eliminated as companies restructure and embrace automation and AI.

Tech and AI Drive Job Losses

Technology companies are feeling the pain. In November, 12,377 tech jobs were cut, pushing layoffs in the sector 17% higher than last year. Artificial intelligence alone has been linked to over 54,000 layoffs in 2025, as companies reshape operations to integrate new technologies.

Verizon Shocks the Market

Telecom giant Verizon made headlines in November, announcing 13,000 job cuts. Even major, established companies are not immune, showing just how widespread this wave of layoffs is across the economy.

Why Companies Are Letting Go

The top reasons behind these massive layoffs include:

Corporate Restructuring to improve efficiency

to improve efficiency Closures of underperforming divisions

of underperforming divisions Economic and Market Pressures like tariffs, inflation, and uncertainty

The combination of these factors has created a perfect storm, leaving millions of workers vulnerable.

What This Means for Workers

The surge in layoffs is reshaping the workforce:

Millions face job insecurity and financial stress

and financial stress Workers must upskill to stay relevant in a tech-driven market

to stay relevant in a tech-driven market Consumer confidence and economic growth could be affected

The Bottom Line

2025 is turning into a year of massive disruption for the U.S. workforce. With over 1.17 million layoffs, AI, big tech, and corporate restructuring are transforming careers faster than ever. The message is clear: adapt or risk being left behind.

