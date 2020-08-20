Investor Welcome Privacy Policy

Here at Investor Welcome we value your readership and respect your personal privacy. We appreciate the personal nature of the data you provide us on our web site and acknowledge the importance of protecting this information.

In adopting this privacy policy, Investor Welcome intent is to balance our legitimate business interests in collecting and using your personal information with your reasonable expectations of privacy. The policy may be revised or updated at any time and we encourage you to check back often to ensure that you are familiar with the most recent version and the terms of our policy.

When does Investor Welcome collect my personal information?

You may provide personal information to Investor Welcome in one of three ways: (1) by sharing your e-mail address and subscribing to email newsletters or requesting site updates, (2) by sharing personal information when you provide tips to our editorial team and (3) by sharing personal information when you post comments on our posts or news stories.

In addition to personal data—such as name, street and e-mail addresses, and telephone numbers— Investor Welcome may also collect data that is in no way personally identifiable. This may include the operating system you are working on, the internet browser you are using, the domain name of your internet service provider, and the web sites you visit directly before and after your visit to Investor Welcome.

How does Investor Welcome use my personal information?

The more we know about you, the better we are able to customize our web site to suit your personal preferences and interests. The e-mail address you provide may be used by Investor Welcome for any reason, such as contacting you for editorial purposes or to advise you of any changes to our site. We may also from time to time send you messages about our marketing partners’ products.

To maintain a site that is free of charge and does not require registration, we display advertisements on our web site. We also use the information you give us to help our advertisers target the audience they want to reach. At no time does any party other than Investor Welcome have access to your personally identifiable information, and you will never be contacted by any party other than Investor Welcome.

If you choose to sign up for our updates or receive e-mail messages from Investor Welcome, you will always be given the chance to opt-out of special offers and site updates. You may change your preferences at any time and will only be contacted in manners consistent with your stated preferences.

Is there anything else I should know about my privacy and Investor Welcome?

Any information you disclose voluntarily on our comments pages or in any forums we may develop in the future becomes public information. We cannot control the actions of our site users and advise you to use your discretion in sharing information about yourself on the internet.

All information sharing is optional and done so at your own risk. Privacy is a very personal matter and Investor Welcome encourage you to be careful and responsible when disclosing personal information online.

Investor Welcome takes your privacy seriously. This privacy policy describes what personal information we collect and how we use it. See this privacy policy primer to learn more about privacy policies in general.

Routine Information Collection

All web servers track basic information about their visitors. This information includes, but is not limited to, IP addresses, browser details, timestamps and referring pages. None of this information can personally identify specific visitors to this site. The information is tracked for routine administration and maintenance purposes.

Cookies and Web Beacons

Where necessary, Investor Welcome uses cookies to store information about a visitor’s preferences and history in order to better serve the visitor and/or present the visitor with customized content.

Advertising partners and other third parties may also use cookies, scripts and/or web beacons to track visitors to our site in order to display advertisements and other useful information. Such tracking is done directly by the third parties through their own servers and is subject to their own privacy policies.

Controlling Your Privacy

Note that you can change your browser settings to disable cookies if you have privacy concerns. Disabling cookies for all sites is not recommended as it may interfere with your use of some sites. The best option is to disable or enable cookies on a per-site basis. Consult your browser documentation for instructions on how to block cookies and other tracking mechanisms. This list of web browser privacy management links may also be useful.

Special Note About Google Advertising

Any advertisements served by Google, Inc., and affiliated companies may be controlled using cookies. These cookies allow Google to display ads based on your visits to this site and other sites that use Google advertising services. Learn how to opt out of Google’s cookie usage. As mentioned above, any tracking done by Google through cookies and other mechanisms is subject to Google’s own privacy policies.

Contact Information

Concerns or questions about this privacy policy can be directed to [email protected] for further clarification.