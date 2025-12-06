Elon Musk’s SpaceX Could Be Worth $800 Billion—Here’s How You Could Get In Before the IPO

SpaceX Set to Become the Most Valuable Company in History

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly planning a secondary share sale that could value the company at a staggering $800 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. That’s right—the company behind reusable rockets, Starlink satellites, and Mars dreams may soon let investors buy a piece of the future.

What’s a Secondary Sale and Why It Matters

A secondary share sale allows early investors and employees to cash out some of their stakes while letting new investors join in. Unlike a public IPO, it doesn’t raise money for SpaceX itself—but it’s a rare chance to own part of Musk’s space empire before a potential IPO.

Musk has hinted that SpaceX could go public as early as late 2026, sending Wall Street and tech enthusiasts into a frenzy.

Why $800 Billion Is a Game-Changer

An $800 billion valuation would put SpaceX in the same league as Apple and Microsoft. Investors are betting on:

Starship , SpaceX’s interplanetary rocket program

, SpaceX’s interplanetary rocket program Starlink , generating billions in satellite internet revenue

, generating billions in satellite internet revenue Musk’s audacious vision to make life multi-planetary

This isn’t just a company—it’s a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity.

The Buzz Around the IPO

A public listing in 2026 could let retail investors finally get access to one of the world’s most exciting private companies. Analysts say this could become the most anticipated IPO in decades, as SpaceX transforms commercial space travel and reshapes the global investment landscape.

Bottom Line

SpaceX isn’t just launching rockets—it’s launching the future of finance, technology, and human ambition. With an $800 billion valuation and a potential IPO on the horizon, the question isn’t whether SpaceX will dominate space—it’s whether you’ll get in before the countdown ends.

