Credit Agricole increases Banco BPM holding to 20.1% with derivatives

Figma, the cloud-based design software giant, experienced a dramatic 27% drop in its stock price on Monday, just days after a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) that had sent shockwaves through Wall Street. The slide has many investors and analysts asking: was the IPO excitement overblown, or is this just a normal market correction for a hot tech stock?

The stock fell from $122 on Friday to $88.60 at the close of Monday’s trading session, wiping out a significant chunk of the initial post-IPO gains. Still, Figma’s market capitalisation remains around $56 billion—nearly triple the $20 billion Adobe offered in its failed 2022 acquisition attempt.

A Breakout IPO, Followed by a Reality Check

Figma’s IPO was nothing short of explosive. After pricing shares at $33, the stock soared over 229% during its first trading day on July 31, with investors clearly hungry for high-growth tech stocks. Figma and its top stakeholders raised approximately $412 million by selling about 37 million shares.

But just as quickly as the hype built up, Monday brought a stark reality check. The 27% dip, while steep, doesn’t negate the overall success of the IPO—Figma’s valuation still places it among the top players in the design and collaboration software space.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

Unlike many tech IPOs that have prioritised user growth over financial sustainability, Figma stands out for its consistent profitability and impressive revenue growth. In its updated IPO prospectus, Figma reported a projected 40% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue. This is particularly notable in a sector where profitability is often deferred for scale.

Founded by Dylan Field, who is now among the youngest tech billionaires at 33, Figma has carved out a loyal user base among designers, developers, and collaborative teams. Its browser-based design platform revolutionised digital product development, especially during the remote work boom of the pandemic.

Field still owns a significant portion of the company—his stake is valued at over $5 billion, even after the stock’s sharp decline.

Regulatory History: Adobe Deal Fallout

The IPO also marks a symbolic triumph for Figma after its proposed $20 billion acquisition by Adobe fell through in 2023. The deal was blocked by regulators in the European Union and the U.K., citing antitrust concerns. Ironically, Figma’s current valuation has now dwarfed Adobe’s offer, suggesting that the company’s independent path may have been the better route after all.

Market Signals: Tech IPOs Are Back

Despite Monday’s dip, Figma’s IPO has revived confidence in tech listings, signalling a potential resurgence after a long lull in the IPO market. The investor appetite for scalable, cloud-based solutions remains robust, and Figma’s profitability adds an extra layer of appeal.

Still, such post-IPO volatility is not unusual. High-growth tech stocks often experience price corrections as the market recalibrates expectations and early investors cash in profits.

Top 5 FAQs About Figma’s Stock Drop and IPO

Why did Figma’s stock drop by 27% on Monday?

The decline is likely a combination of profit-taking by early investors and a natural correction after an unusually strong IPO pop. Such volatility is typical after high-profile tech listings.

Is Figma still a good investment after the drop?

Despite the slide, Figma remains fundamentally strong, with healthy revenue growth and profitability. Long-term investors may view the current dip as a buying opportunity, but risks remain due to valuation and market volatility.

How does Figma’s valuation compare to Adobe’s 2022 offer?

Adobe offered $20 billion for Figma in 2022. Figma’s current fully diluted valuation is approximately $56 billion—nearly three times that offer, reflecting investor confidence in its independent growth potential.

What makes Figma different from other tech IPOs?

Figma stands out for its profitability and consistent revenue growth. Most tech IPOs prioritise scale over earnings, but Figma has balanced both, making it more appealing to long-term institutional investors.

Could Figma face more regulatory scrutiny in the future?

While no current investigations are reported, Figma’s market dominance in design collaboration tools may attract regulatory attention if it begins to stifle competition, especially after the Adobe merger was blocked on antitrust grounds.