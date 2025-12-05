China’s “Nvidia Rival” Moore Threads Skyrockets 400% on IPO — Investors Are Losing Their Minds

Moore Threads Shocks the Stock Market

Moore Threads, the company being called China’s answer to Nvidia, just blew the Shanghai stock market away. On its very first day, the Beijing-based GPU maker soared from 114 yuan to 585 yuan, a jaw-dropping 400% gain. Investors who got in early saw their money multiply five times almost instantly.

This isn’t just hype—it’s a signal that China’s AI and high-performance computing ambitions are now unstoppable.

Why Everyone’s Talking About Moore Threads

Founded by former Nvidia China leaders in 2020, Moore Threads makes high-performance GPUs for gaming and AI applications. With U.S. sanctions blocking access to top-tier foreign chips, Moore Threads is filling a huge gap in China’s tech ecosystem.

The company raised $1.1 billion in its IPO, making it one of the most explosive tech listings in recent years. Suddenly, Moore Threads isn’t just a startup—it’s a national symbol of China’s tech independence.

The Crazy Pre-IPO Rush

Even before trading began, Moore Threads was already creating headlines. Retail investors oversubscribed the IPO by more than 4,000 times, leaving most people with barely a slice of shares.

It was a frenzy—a clear sign that Chinese investors are betting big on domestic AI and GPU technology.

What’s Driving This Wild Surge?

China’s Tech Independence Push: U.S. restrictions on advanced GPUs have made domestic alternatives like Moore Threads crucial.

U.S. restrictions on advanced GPUs have made domestic alternatives like Moore Threads crucial. Investor Hype and Future Potential: Moore Threads isn’t profitable yet, but investors are convinced it could dominate China’s AI GPU market.

Moore Threads isn’t profitable yet, but investors are convinced it could dominate China’s AI GPU market. AI Boom: Demand for AI computing is skyrocketing, and Moore Threads’ chips are ready to ride the wave.

What This Means for the Market

Moore Threads’ meteoric rise is a warning and an opportunity:

More Chinese GPU companies could follow, sparking a new tech boom.

China may soon be less dependent on foreign tech for AI and high-performance computing.

Volatility is guaranteed—while early investors are thrilled, long-term success depends on real product performance.

The Big Question

Can Moore Threads scale production, fend off competitors, and eventually compete with Nvidia on a global level? Investors and tech watchers are glued to the story. The first-day explosion suggests this is just the beginning.

Bottom Line

Moore Threads’ IPO is more than a stock surge—it’s a statement. China’s domestic chipmakers are stepping up, and investors are betting big. Whether this growth is sustainable remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Moore Threads has arrived, and it’s impossible to ignore.

