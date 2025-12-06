Bitcoin Collapses Below $90,000—Crypto Investors in Panic Mode

Bitcoin Plunges, Ending the Week in Red

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, has slipped below $90,000, leaving investors shaken as the week closes in negative territory. Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana, also fell sharply, signaling turbulence across the crypto market.

This sudden drop has reignited fears about Bitcoin’s high volatility and left traders wondering whether a larger correction is imminent.

Do Kwon Sentencing Shakes Crypto Confidence

Adding to the chaos, prosecutors have recommended a 12-year prison sentence for Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon. The collapse of the Terra ecosystem already rattled the crypto world, and the legal fallout is intensifying investor anxiety.

Analysts warn that this high-profile case highlights the growing regulatory scrutiny in crypto markets, and that even tech founders aren’t untouchable.

Blockchain Association Summit Could Change the Game

Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, announced the group’s upcoming policy summit in Washington, D.C., which will discuss the future of crypto regulation.

Experts say the summit could influence market sentiment dramatically, either stabilizing prices or causing more uncertainty, depending on the outcome.

What This Means for Investors

Bitcoin’s drop below $90,000 serves as a wake-up call for crypto investors:

The market remains highly volatile

Regulatory and legal developments can trigger sharp sell-offs

Short-term losses may occur even in a generally bullish market

Investors are urged to stay informed, diversify, and plan for volatility.

Bottom Line

This week, Bitcoin’s failure to hold $90,000 demonstrates that the crypto rollercoaster shows no signs of slowing down. With legal drama, regulatory uncertainty, and market volatility all at play, the coming weeks will be critical for investors navigating the digital currency landscape.

Bitcoin may still hold long-term promise, but for now, the crypto world is holding its breath.

I am Aparna Sahu

Investment Specialist and Financial Writer

With 2 years of experience in the financial sector, Aparna brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to Investor Welcome. As an accomplished author and investment specialist, Aparna has a passion for demystifying complex financial concepts and empowering investors with actionable strategies. She has been featured in relevant publications, if any, and is dedicated to providing clear, evidence-based analysis that helps clients make informed investment decisions. Aparna holds a relevant degree or certification and is committed to staying ahead of market trends to deliver the most up-to-date advice.