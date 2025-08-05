Australia Pledges $87 Million to Rescue Trafigura’s Nyrstar Smelters in Critical Minerals Push

In a decisive effort to safeguard its place in the global critical minerals supply chain, Australia offered A$135 million (US$87.4 million) worth of financial assistance to two smelting plants owned by Nyrstar, Trafigura’s global commodity trader subsidiary. The investment will be used to revive the ailing Port Pirie lead smelter in South Australia and the Hobart zinc plant in Tasmania into major centers for treating crucial minerals like antimony, bismuth, germanium, and indium.

Revealed on 5 August, the financing package is a federal and state government joint venture supported by Nyrstar investment. The assistance is intended to ensure viability while allowing feasibility studies and expedited initiatives aimed at modernisation and the production of critical minerals.

The action is at a time of rising international concern at becoming too reliant on China, which now commands control of the refining of many key minerals. In the past year, China has restricted exports of antimony and rare earths, causing shock waves through markets such as automotive, electronics, and defence. Australia’s action is a clear indication of its desire to create a secure, local supply base that can benefit Western allies increasingly concerned at geopolitical risk.

Australia’s Minister for Industry and Innovation, Tim Ayres, said the Port Pirie plant alone could one day produce 15,000 metric tons a year of antimony metal. Antimony is an important mineral that’s used in flame retardants, batteries, semiconductors, and military-grade ammunition. Germanium and indium, also under consideration for processing at the Hobart facility, are required for solar panels, fibre optics, and high-end electronics.

Nyrstar said the first significant move will be to build an antimony pilot plant in Port Pirie. In May, the company initially announced plans to make the strategic metal. If it goes ahead, the plant could pave the way for larger-scale operations and provide supply chain resilience to a number of industries important to the energy transition and national security.

But that support package is not long-term. The experts warn that refurbishing Australia’s old smelting facilities will require much bigger expenditures in the long term. With expensive energy, high labour costs, and the world price pressures from Chinese oversupply, the industry remains economically vulnerable.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas didn’t beat around the bush, saying that China might “hold all the world’s smelting capacity” without the interference of the West. “That’s an unacceptable risk, especially in today’s geostrategic climate,” he said to ABC News.

Other Australian mining industry players are monitoring the situation. After the bailout of Nyrstar, other companies such as IGO and Glencore might similarly request financial aid for their own ailing processing facilities. IGO last week announced that it is reviewing the future of its Perth-bush situated lithium hydroxide plant, while Glencore has called for assistance with its Queensland’s Mount Isa copper smelter. Rio Tinto has also complained about lofty power bills affecting its New South Wales-based Tomago aluminium smelter.

As Australia makes its bid in the international race for critical mineral security, the Nyrstar rescue package could be the proving ground for how committed the government is to protecting and upgrading its mineral processing capacity.

