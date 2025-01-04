US Banks Warned, But Not Stopped, From Dealing with Crypto – FDIC Documents Reveal

In recent revelations, a U.S. banking regulator has shed light on its actions regarding banks involved in cryptocurrency. While the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) told banks to pause their direct involvement with cryptocurrencies in 2022 and 2023, it did not outright stop them from providing essential banking services to crypto companies. This has sparked some debate, with crypto industry leaders claiming that these actions were part of a broader “debanking” effort against the sector. Let’s break down what the latest documents reveal about the FDIC’s stance on crypto and why it matters for banks, crypto companies, and the future of the industry.

What Did the FDIC Say to Banks About Crypto?

In a newly released batch of documents, the FDIC revealed that it had sent “pause letters” to banks between 2022 and 2023, advising them to halt their direct involvement with cryptocurrency activities. However, the regulator did not explicitly instruct banks to stop offering banking services to crypto businesses. This distinction is important, as many in the crypto world have claimed that U.S. regulators have been systematically trying to push them out of the traditional banking system.

Despite this, the FDIC’s letters show that the agency has taken a cautious approach toward crypto, urging banks to pause their crypto-related initiatives while still allowing them to continue offering basic banking services to crypto firms. This could mean that while banks were warned against going too deep into crypto ventures, they weren’t completely shut off from the industry.

Why Is This Controversial?

The crypto industry has long argued that U.S. regulators, including the FDIC, have been acting in concert to stifle the sector. In particular, Coinbase, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has spearheaded efforts to uncover and challenge what it sees as a coordinated crackdown on crypto by banking regulators.

The release of these letters, after a lawsuit by History Associates Incorporated (a firm hired by Coinbase), provides more insight into the FDIC’s activities. Paul Grewel, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, called for an investigation by Congress into the coordinated effort to halt crypto activities. He argued that the letters showed a clear pattern of regulators trying to halt various types of crypto activity, even if it wasn’t a complete ban on crypto services.

What Do the New Documents Reveal?

The documents released include 25 “pause letters” sent to banks, detailing instances where the FDIC directed banks to either pause their involvement with crypto or avoid expanding their services to crypto clients. These letters were sent out over a period of 18 months, with the FDIC’s intent being to caution banks about potential risks linked to crypto, such as scams, volatility, and the collapse of major crypto platforms.

Notably, the FDIC clarified that crypto firms can still access traditional banking services, such as opening accounts, processing payments, or securing loans. However, the agency advised banks to be cautious about directly offering crypto products (such as trading platforms or investment services) due to the risks involved.

The latest batch of letters also revealed two additional communications that weren’t included in the original submission to the court, further underscoring the FDIC’s increased scrutiny on crypto.

What Is Coinbase’s Role in This?

Coinbase has been an outspoken critic of the regulatory environment surrounding crypto, arguing that banks and financial institutions are being unfairly pressured to cut ties with the industry. The release of these FDIC letters is part of Coinbase’s broader effort to expose what it perceives as a systematic effort to choke out crypto from the banking system.

Coinbase argues that these actions are part of an ongoing trend of “debanking” crypto firms, where financial institutions are either forced or choose to stop providing services to crypto companies. Coinbase’s legal team is pushing for further investigation, particularly by Congress, into the actions of the FDIC and other regulators.

Is the FDIC Stopping Crypto from Growing?

While the FDIC’s guidance to banks to pause crypto-related activities may sound restrictive, the regulator has been clear that it’s not trying to shut out crypto completely. The agency wants to mitigate risks to the traditional banking system by ensuring that banks don’t overexpose themselves to volatile crypto markets. However, it’s also clear that the FDIC isn’t banning cryptocurrency-related businesses from having banking relationships.

The real challenge is finding a balance between allowing crypto to grow within the regulated financial system while also safeguarding the broader economy. As the sector continues to evolve, the FDIC’s stance is likely to evolve with it.

What Does This Mean for the Future of Crypto in the U.S.?

The release of these letters is just one piece of the puzzle. The crypto industry is still fighting for its place in the U.S. financial system, and many see the FDIC’s cautious approach as part of a wider debate on how to regulate crypto while ensuring the safety of traditional banking.

The timing of these revelations is particularly interesting, as President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration is expected to roll out new policies on crypto. Trump’s administration is likely to be more crypto-friendly, and sources suggest that Trump may issue an executive order calling for more lenient regulations on the sector. If that happens, it could pave the way for easier access for crypto firms to work with U.S. banks and grow within the traditional financial system.

What Happens Next?

As the crypto market continues to mature, the role of regulators like the FDIC will continue to be pivotal in determining how crypto interacts with traditional financial systems. While the FDIC’s actions have been cautious and, at times, critical of direct crypto exposure, there’s no indication that it is trying to shut down the sector entirely.

The upcoming changes under President Trump’s administration may further shift the landscape, offering greater clarity for banks and crypto firms about how they can operate together in the future.

For now, the FDIC is urging banks to be careful, but it’s not outright shutting down crypto businesses. This leaves the door open for future cooperation between the two worlds, as long as both sides remain vigilant about the risks and regulations that come with the crypto space.

Conclusion: A Balancing Act

The FDIC’s careful handling of the crypto sector reflects a balancing act between ensuring financial stability and allowing new, innovative sectors like crypto to thrive. While some in the crypto world may feel unfairly targeted, the regulatory stance is about caution, not an outright ban. As both the government and crypto companies adjust, it’s clear that change is on the horizon—and the direction of U.S. crypto policy could shape the future of digital currencies worldwide.