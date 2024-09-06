“Panasonic Makes Shock Return to U.S. TV Market with Premium OLED Models After 8-Year Hiatus”

Panasonic is making a dramatic comeback to the U.S. TV market after a nearly decade-long absence, bringing with it a suite of high-end OLED TVs that have wowed industry experts and professional studios alike. In a surprising move, the renowned Japanese brand has announced its return with immediate effect, marking a bold re-entry into one of the world’s most competitive electronics markets.

In 2016, Panasonic shocked fans and industry insiders alike by pulling out of the U.S. TV market, leaving many to wonder if they’d ever see the brand’s acclaimed TVs stateside again. However, Panasonic’s strategic hiatus appears to have been well-spent, as the company now believes it’s ready to make a major impact with its latest offerings.

This re-entry isn’t just a small-scale revival; Panasonic is bringing its crème de la crème OLED models to American shores, including some that are so advanced they are used as reference monitors in high-end professional mastering suites. The brand’s renewed focus on the U.S. market comes with the added bonus of its TVs now featuring Amazon’s Fire TV engine, a strategic move aimed directly at U.S. consumers.

For 2024, Panasonic’s U.S. TV lineup will feature three distinct series: the Z95s, available only in a 65-inch size; the Z85s, offered in 65 and 55-inch sizes; and the W95s, which will come in 85, 75, 65, and 55-inch sizes. The Z95s and Z85s are premium OLED models, while the W95s represent Panasonic’s flagship LCD offerings for the year.

The reintroduction of Panasonic’s TVs is generating significant excitement, particularly among U.S. home cinema enthusiasts who have longed for the brand’s renowned picture quality. Panasonic’s return marks a new chapter in its storied history, and if early reactions are any indication, the brand’s latest lineup is set to make a major splash in the American TV market.