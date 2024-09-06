Google Expands Gemini Live: Two-Way Voice Conversations Now Accessible to More Users

Google is broadening the reach of its Gemini Live feature, which allows users to engage in two-way voice conversations with its AI chatbot. This advanced capability, which was previously limited to a select group of Gemini Advanced subscribers, is now rolling out to a larger audience as of September 4.

Gemini Live, available exclusively in English for now, enhances user interaction by enabling seamless, spoken dialogues without the need for typed prompts or on-screen responses. This feature is designed to provide a more natural and intuitive conversational experience, similar to a phone call.

Currently, Gemini Live is accessible only on Android smartphones and tablets, and it is not available on the Gemini web app, Google Messages, or the Gemini tab in the Google app for iPhone. The feature supports ten different voices, each with unique energy levels, pitches, and tonalities, and operates even when the Gemini app is in the background or when the device is locked.

To activate Gemini Live, users need to open the Gemini app on their Android device and select the Live icon, which resembles a waveform. New users will be guided through on-screen instructions to set up the feature for hands-free use. Additionally, the device’s primary language must be set to English (United States), and users must be 18 years or older to use this feature.

The expansion of Gemini Live marks a significant step toward making AI interactions more fluid and accessible, although regional restrictions and specific user eligibility criteria still apply.