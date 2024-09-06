Broadcom Projects $12 Billion in AI Parts Sales for 2024 Amid Strong Q3 Results

Broadcom exceeded Wall Street’s revenue and earnings expectations for its fiscal third quarter, reporting a notable rise in its stock value over the past year, driven by the company’s critical role in AI infrastructure. Despite a net loss of $1.88 billion for the quarter due to a significant tax provision, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan revealed an optimistic forecast, anticipating $12 billion in sales from AI components and custom chips for fiscal 2024, an increase from the previous $11 billion estimate.
The company reported earnings per share of $1.24, surpassing the $1.20 expected, and revenue of $13.07 billion, beating the $12.97 billion forecast. However, shares dipped 7% in after-hours trading following guidance that met expectations. Broadcom is also predicting current-quarter revenue of $14 billion, aligning with previous estimates.
The company’s net loss reflects a $4.5 billion tax provision related to the internal transfer of intellectual property rights. Broadcom’s stock has surged 75% in the past year as investors recognize its crucial contributions to AI infrastructure, including key components for Google’s TPU chips and Apple’s AI features. The third-quarter semiconductor sales reached $7.27 billion, a 5% increase from the previous year, outpacing the $5.8 billion in infrastructure software revenue, much of which stems from the VMware acquisition.
I’m a finance writer with three years of experience in investment analysis. At Investorwelcome , I translate complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights to help investors navigate the market with confidence. Combining my solid academic background with practical industry knowledge, I’m dedicated to providing readers with accurate and timely information. My goal is to empower both new and seasoned investors by simplifying intricate data and offering strategic advice. When I’m not writing, I stay engaged with market trends and investment innovations to ensure my content remains relevant and valuable.