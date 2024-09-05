Volvo Abandons Goal of Exclusively Electric Vehicles by 2030 Amid Market Shifts

Volvo has revised its ambitious target of producing only fully electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, now planning to also offer hybrid models. The Swedish carmaker, which had set the goal just three years ago, cited changing market conditions and industry challenges as reasons for the shift.

The decision reflects a broader trend among major automakers, including General Motors and Ford, which have similarly adjusted their EV strategies. Volvo now aims for at least 90% of its vehicles to be either fully electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030, with the possibility of including some mild hybrids—traditional vehicles with minimal electrical assistance.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan acknowledged that while the company remains committed to an electric future, the transition is proving to be non-linear. “Customers and markets are moving at different speeds,” Rowan said, pointing to factors such as the slow expansion of charging infrastructure and the reduction of consumer incentives as hurdles.

The slowdown in EV demand, especially in Europe where registrations dropped nearly 11% in July, has been exacerbated by the end of subsidies in key markets like Germany. Additionally, Volvo, owned by Chinese car giant Geely, faces challenges from new tariffs on Chinese-made EVs imposed by Canada, the US, and the EU. These tariffs are part of a broader trade dispute, with Western nations accusing China of unfairly subsidizing its EV industry, a claim China denies.

Volvo’s adjustment follows similar moves by other major automakers. Ford recently shelved plans for a large electric SUV and delayed the launch of its next electric pickup truck, while General Motors has scaled back its EV production targets.

As the automotive industry navigates these evolving challenges, Volvo’s updated strategy underscores the complexities of transitioning to a predominantly electric future amid shifting market dynamics and regulatory environments.