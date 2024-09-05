Russian Firms Evade EU Sanctions to Obtain Spare Parts for ASML Chipmaking Machines

According to Dutch newspaper Trouw, Russian firms managed to acquire spare parts for ASML’s 25-year-old chipmaking machines between 2022 and 2023, despite European Union sanctions. The report, based on Russian customs documents, highlights a loophole in the sanctions designed to restrict Russia’s access to advanced technology amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

ASML, a leading European technology company known for its advanced lithography systems, is a significant player in the chipmaking industry. While its PAS-5500 machines, dating back to the 1990s, are not classified as “dual-use” equipment with military applications, they remain crucial for producing analogue chips used in various sectors, including military drones.

European sanctions, imposed following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, have blocked the sale of electronic equipment to Russia. ASML confirmed that it adheres to these sanctions and has not sold products or services to Russia in recent years. The company also stated that it does not interact with Russian distributors and that sales of its PAS and Twinscan systems, along with spare parts, are restricted.

Despite these measures, Trouw’s investigation reveals that Russian trading companies procured spare parts through intermediaries in China. The PAS-5500 machines, though outdated, are still operational and critical for Russian firms seeking to sustain their chip production capabilities.

The Trouw report details 170 instances of relevant spare parts being imported by Russian firms, though the involved firms and the Chinese vendors remained unresponsive and untraceable. Reuters could not independently verify these findings.

This development underscores the challenges of enforcing international sanctions and the need for more stringent measures to prevent circumvention.