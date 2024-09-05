OpenAI Co-Founder Ilya Sutskever Secures $1 Billion for New AI Firm Safe Superintelligence

Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder of OpenAI, has successfully raised $1 billion for his new artificial intelligence venture, Safe Superintelligence (SSI). The announcement was made via a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and highlights a major milestone for the newly launched company.

New Venture and Investment

SSI, co-founded by Sutskever, Daniel Gross, and former OpenAI employee Daniel Levy, aims to focus solely on developing “safe superintelligence.” The company’s mission is to advance AI technology while ensuring that safety and security remain at the forefront, insulated from short-term commercial pressures.

The impressive funding round includes contributions from prominent investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global, and SV Angel, alongside NFDG, an investment partnership managed by SSI executive Daniel Gross.

Sutskever’s new company is based in Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel. He has emphasized that SSI’s approach will be highly focused, with no distractions from management overhead or competing product cycles.

Background and Context

Before founding SSI, Sutskever served as OpenAI’s chief scientist and co-led the company’s Superalignment team with Jan Leike, who also left OpenAI in May to join rival AI firm Anthropic. Their departures came shortly before OpenAI disbanded the Superalignment team, leading to internal shifts within the company.

Sutskever’s exit from OpenAI followed a tumultuous period for the organization. In November, he was involved in a controversial board decision to temporarily remove OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, which was later reversed after a significant employee backlash. Sutskever publicly apologized for his role in the board’s actions, expressing regret and a desire to reunite with the company.

Focus on Safety and Innovation

SSI’s founding mission reflects Sutskever’s commitment to advancing AI with a stringent emphasis on safety and ethical considerations. The company aims to develop technologies that are both groundbreaking and secure, adhering to principles that prioritize long-term welfare over immediate gains.

“SSI is our mission, our name, and our entire product roadmap, because it is our sole focus,” SSI stated in a recent post. “Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.”

Looking Forward

With the substantial backing and a clear focus on safe superintelligence, SSI is poised to make significant strides in the AI field. As the company embarks on this ambitious journey, it will be closely watched by industry observers and stakeholders concerned with the future of artificial intelligence.