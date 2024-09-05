Nordstrom Family and Mexican Retailer Propose $3.8 Billion Bid to Take Company Private

Nordstrom’s CEO Erik Nordstrom and President Peter Nordstrom have joined forces with Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool to propose taking their namesake company private. The group has offered $23 per share, which values Nordstrom at approximately $3.8 billion, representing a slight premium over Tuesday’s closing price.
The Nordstrom family, which currently holds a 33.4% stake in the company, and Liverpool, which owns about 10%, have made this non-binding offer, as disclosed in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
This latest bid follows previous attempts by the Nordstrom family to privatize the company, including a 2017 offer that was suspended and a rejected $8.4 billion bid in March 2018. Shares of Nordstrom saw a 0.4% increase to $22.92 following the news and have appreciated nearly 25% this year.
