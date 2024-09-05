Natco Pharma’s Canadian Unit Invests $8 Million in eGenesis to Advance Xenotransplantation

Natco Pharma’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Natco Pharma (Canada) Inc., has committed $8 million to the U.S. biotechnology firm eGenesis, Inc. This investment supports eGenesis’s groundbreaking work in xenotransplantation, a field that aims to address the global shortage of transplantable organs.

Rajeev Nannapaneni, Vice-Chairman and CEO of Natco Pharma, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, highlighting the potential of xenotransplantation technology to alleviate the global transplant shortage and improve outcomes for patients with organ failure. “We are excited to get involved with eGenesis and share their vision of ending waitlist mortality through innovative transplant solutions,” Nannapaneni said.

Mike Curtis, CEO of eGenesis, welcomed Natco’s support, noting that the investment will accelerate research and bring their pioneering therapies to market. eGenesis has already made headlines with its March 2024 achievement of performing the world’s first porcine kidney transplant into a living patient, a procedure authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway.

eGenesis is at the forefront of genome engineering, utilizing its EGEN Platform to address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risks through advanced genetic editing. Based in Cambridge, eGenesis is focused on revolutionizing solid organ and therapeutic cell transplantation to treat serious diseases.

This strategic investment reflects Natco Pharma’s commitment to supporting innovative technologies that have the potential to transform the medical field and improve patient outcomes globally.