Midea Set to Launch $4 Billion Hong Kong Listing Next Week, Marking Largest Chinese IPO in Two Years

September 5, 2024
Midea Group Co., a leading Chinese appliance manufacturer, is preparing to open its share sale in Hong Kong next week, aiming to raise approximately $4 billion. This would be the largest Chinese initial public offering (IPO) in two years. The company plans to issue shares at a potential discount of up to 20% compared to its Shenzhen stock price.

The offering, set to be supported by China International Capital Corp. and Bank of America Corp., could see cornerstone investors commit around $1 billion. If successful, it would significantly boost Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has seen only $2.5 billion raised in 2024 so far, compared to over $50 billion in 2020.

Midea, founded in 1968 and known for brands like Midea, Comfee, and Eureka, reported a 14% increase in first-half net income and a 10% rise in revenue. This IPO follows its acquisition of Toshiba Corp.’s home-appliance business and German robotics firm Kuka AG.

I’m a finance writer with  three years of experience in investment analysis. At Investorwelcome , I translate complex financial concepts into clear, actionable insights to help investors navigate the market with confidence. Combining my solid academic background with practical industry knowledge, I’m dedicated to providing readers with accurate and timely information. My goal is to empower both new and seasoned investors by simplifying intricate data and offering strategic advice. When I’m not writing, I stay engaged with market trends and investment innovations to ensure my content remains relevant and valuable.

