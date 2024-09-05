“Bluesky Surges to Two Million New Users in Brazil Following X Ban, Amidst Platform Outages”

The Brazilian social media landscape has shifted dramatically in recent days following a nationwide ban on Elon Musk’s social media platform X. This legal action has inadvertently propelled its smaller competitor, Bluesky, into the spotlight, resulting in a significant surge in user registrations.

Bluesky, which has long been operating as a decentralized alternative to mainstream social media platforms, reported an unprecedented influx of two million new users within a week. The rapid growth came in the wake of a Brazilian Supreme Court decision that ordered the suspension of X on Friday. The court’s ruling, which was reaffirmed on Monday, came after X failed to comply with local content moderation policies and a demand to appoint a new legal representative in Brazil.

The impact of the ban on X, which boasts over 22 million users in Brazil, has been substantial. As a result, Bluesky has seen a dramatic rise in traffic. However, this sudden surge has not been without its challenges. On Wednesday, Bluesky users reported various issues with the platform, including outages and performance problems. Paul Frazee, a developer at Bluesky, acknowledged these difficulties in a post, stating, “There will almost certainly be some outages and performance issues. We’ve never seen traffic like this. Hang with us!”

Despite these technical hiccups, Bluesky has quickly gained traction among Brazilian users, setting new records for activity on the platform. On Saturday, the company announced that Brazilian users were driving unprecedented levels of engagement, further cementing Bluesky’s position as a significant player in the social media space.

The rise of Bluesky is part of a broader trend of social media users exploring alternatives to X, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding Elon Musk’s management of the platform. Musk’s controversial changes and statements have led to a noticeable exodus of users and advertisers from X. This has opened up opportunities for competitors like Bluesky, Threads, and Mastodon to attract users seeking a new social media home.

Bluesky, which was originally conceived in 2019 as a project to develop an open, decentralized social protocol under the auspices of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has operated independently since 2021. Dorsey, who stepped away from the project earlier this year, had envisioned Bluesky as a counterpoint to traditional social media platforms with its decentralized approach.

The competition among alternative social media platforms has intensified, with Bluesky, Threads, and Mastodon vying for users displaced by X’s controversies. Threads, developed by Meta Platforms (the company behind Facebook and Instagram), has also seen significant growth, particularly in Brazil. As of Wednesday, Threads was the second most downloaded free app on Brazil’s iOS App Store. The official Threads account celebrated the platform’s rising popularity with a post stating, “We’re so back,” though no additional details were provided.

Despite the surge in user numbers for Bluesky and Threads, no alternative platform has yet emerged as a dominant force capable of challenging X’s market share. Threads, for instance, has reported over 200 million monthly active users, according to a recent update from Instagram head Adam Mosseri. In contrast, Musk has claimed that X reached 600 million monthly active users and around 300 million daily active users as of May.

Bluesky’s recent growth also follows a notable increase in sign-ups from the U.K., where Musk’s controversial comments about national riots had contributed to a rise in user registrations on competing platforms. This trend underscores the shifting dynamics in the social media market, as users and advertisers reconsider their affiliations in response to evolving platform policies and leadership decisions.

As Bluesky continues to navigate the challenges of rapid growth and technical issues, it remains to be seen whether it can sustain its momentum and establish itself as a viable long-term alternative to X. With the social media landscape in flux, the coming months will be critical for assessing the future of these emerging platforms and their potential to reshape the online discourse.