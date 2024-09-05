Asia-Pacific Markets Extend Declines as Japan’s Nikkei Leads Losses Amid Mixed Economic Data”

Asia-Pacific markets experienced another day of declines on Thursday, extending the sell-off seen in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the losses in the region, as investors assessed new economic data and its implications for future monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.15%, while the broader Topix index fell 0.58%. The declines followed the release of Japan’s wage data for July, which showed a 3.6% year-on-year increase in average monthly cash earnings. This was a softer rise compared to the 4.5% increase observed in June. Real wages, adjusted for inflation, climbed 0.4% year-on-year, marking a second consecutive month of growth after a 1.1% rise in June.

The relatively modest wage growth has sparked speculation about the potential for further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). According to Reuters, BoJ board member Hajime Takata indicated that the central bank might continue to raise rates if it can confirm sustained increases in company spending and wages. This prospect has added pressure to Japanese equities, contributing to the market’s downward trend.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, other markets also faced declines. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.61%, while mainland China’s CSI 300 index edged lower. Shares of Chinese developers showed some optimism as reports emerged that China might introduce a two-phase reduction in interest rates to bolster its struggling property sector. Notable gains were seen in Hong Kong-listed China Vanke, which rose 1.5%, and Logan Group, which added 1.32%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was a rare outlier, managing to climb 0.3% despite broader regional trends. Australian economic data showed mixed signals: exports increased by 0.7% month-on-month in July, while imports decreased by 0.8%. Additionally, Australian telecom operator Optus received approval from the Competition and Consumer Commission for its regional network and spectrum sharing agreement with rival TPG Telecom. This move follows Optus’s previous lobbying efforts against a merger between TPG and Telstra, Australia’s largest telecommunications company.

Singapore’s retail sales figures were another focal point, though specific details were not disclosed in the immediate reports. The retail sector’s performance could offer further insights into regional consumer trends.

In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.15%, while the Kosdaq small-cap index dropped 0.73%. However, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix bucked the trend, with its shares rising 3.36% following news that the company plans to begin mass production of its HBM3E 12-layer chips by the end of September.

In the United States, the trend of declines continued. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell for a second consecutive session, with losses of 0.16% and 0.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase of 0.09%, diverging from the broader downtrend observed in other major U.S. indices.

Overall, the mixed economic data and shifting expectations for monetary policy have contributed to a cautious mood among investors across the Asia-Pacific region. As markets digest these developments, attention will likely remain focused on further economic indicators and central bank actions in the coming weeks.