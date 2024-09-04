Volkswagen Faces Workforce Backlash Over Proposed Factory Closures and Job Cuts

Volkswagen is bracing for a contentious showdown with its workforce as it unveils plans for significant cuts, including potential factory closures in Germany, at a high-stakes meeting on Wednesday. The automaker’s leadership, including Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz and VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer, will address employees at the company’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, outlining a sweeping cost-cutting strategy aimed at achieving a 6.5% profit margin by 2026.

The proposed cuts are part of Volkswagen’s ambitious €10 billion ($11.04 billion) cost-reduction initiative, which targets improving profit margins from a mere 2.3% achieved in the first half of this year. As part of this drive, the company is contemplating the closure of several factories in Germany and the end of a long-standing job guarantee at six plants.

The upcoming meeting is set to be highly charged, with Daniela Cavallo, head of the works council and a staunch advocate for worker rights, poised to voice strong opposition. Cavallo has warned that the atmosphere will be emotionally charged and expects management to face intense scrutiny and discomfort from employees.

Compounding the tension, Volkswagen is also scheduled to enter negotiations with unions over wage increases in October. However, labor representatives, including IG Metall’s Thomas Knabel, are pushing for these discussions to be accelerated and expanded to address the broader implications of the company’s cost-cutting plans. Knabel emphasized that negotiations cannot proceed effectively while the threat of plant closures remains on the table.

The union, a powerful force in German labor relations and a key player on Volkswagen’s supervisory board, argues that the company’s financial difficulties stem from inefficient production strategies and a delayed response to the growing electric vehicle market. This criticism highlights a broader debate over Volkswagen’s strategic direction and investment decisions.

Investors and analysts acknowledge the challenge Volkswagen faces in navigating these complex issues. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois noted that while there is potential for management and unions to reach a consensus, the process is likely to be fraught with difficulties given the scale and impact of the proposed cuts.

As Volkswagen moves forward with its restructuring plans, the outcome of this crucial meeting will be closely watched for indications of how the company will balance its financial goals with the concerns and rights of its workforce.