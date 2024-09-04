“SAP CTO Juergen Mueller to Depart Over ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior; CEO and Board Reshuffle Announced”

SAP SE’s Chief Technology Officer Juergen Mueller is set to leave the company by the end of September following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The company’s statement did not specify the details of the incident, and Mueller could not be reached for comment.

In his statement, Mueller acknowledged his behavior at a past company event, expressing regret and offering a sincere apology to those affected. He stated, “I take full responsibility and believe stepping down is best for the company.”

Mueller, who has been with SAP since 2013 and was appointed CTO in 2019, was responsible for advancing the company’s cloud computing strategy and leading its “business technology platform.” His contract had been extended until the end of 2027 earlier this year.

Following Mueller’s departure, Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein will take over the majority of the board’s technology and innovation responsibilities. Thomas Saueressig will assume control of Mueller’s team, focusing on global security and cloud compliance.

SAP has faced prior concerns regarding its corporate culture, including reports of bullying, harassment, and problematic behavior at company events. These issues have raised concerns about the inclusivity and environment within the organization, particularly for female employees aspiring to executive roles.

The departure of Mueller follows recent exits by SAP’s Chief Revenue Officer Scott Russell and Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer Julia White, both of whom left the company at the end of August. Klein will also oversee the sales organization while SAP searches for Russell’s successor. Despite these changes, SAP’s stock has risen 43% this year and was trading at €199.60 in Frankfurt at 1:32 p.m.