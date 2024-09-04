Nvidia Set to Outpace Magnificent Seven Rivals with Record-Breaking Growth in 2024 and 2025

In a year defined by exceptional performance, Nvidia (NVDA) stands out as the fastest-growing stock among the Magnificent Seven, with projections indicating even more robust growth in 2024 and 2025. According to an analysis by Investor’s Business Daily, Nvidia is expected to increase its revenue by over 39% in calendar 2024, leading the Magnificent Seven in growth. This forecast places Nvidia significantly ahead of its peers, who are projected to see an average revenue growth of just 16% in 2025.

Nvidia’s impressive performance is underscored by a dramatic 140% rise in its stock price this year, reflecting its dominance in the AI sector. The company’s revenue is anticipated to soar by 106% this year alone, setting it apart from the rest of the Magnificent Seven, whose average revenue growth is only 24% for the same period.

Analysts, including Angelo Zino of CFRA, express increased confidence in Nvidia’s future demand, bolstered by better-than-expected quarterly results. The AI giant’s robust growth prospects make it the standout performer in the tech sector.

Comparatively, Tesla, the second-fastest growing stock among the Magnificent Seven, is projected to see a revenue increase of 16.7% in 2025—considerably lower than Nvidia’s anticipated growth. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL), known for its stable but slower growth, is expected to see only a modest 3.3% revenue increase in 2024 and 6.7% in 2025.

Nvidia’s unparalleled growth trajectory highlights its pivotal role in the tech industry and demonstrates its remarkable ability to outshine its counterparts in the Magnificent Seven.