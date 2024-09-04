Japan’s Era of Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates Ends: Homeowners Brace for Higher Payments as Bank of Japan Shifts Policy

Japan’s long-standing era of ultra-low mortgage rates is coming to a close, marking a significant shift for homeowners accustomed to near-zero interest rates. For decades, the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy of maintaining benchmark interest rates close to zero allowed homebuyers to secure mortgages at exceptionally low costs. However, recent rate hikes signal the end of this trend, prompting Japanese homeowners to prepare for a new financial reality.

For years, Japanese mortgages have been remarkably inexpensive. Floating-rate loans often carried rates between 0.3% and 0.4%, while long-term fixed-rate mortgages were just over 1%. In contrast, homeowners in the United States, where mortgage rates hover around 6.5%, might find these Japanese rates astonishingly low. “It is basically as if they are free,” remarked Takashi Shiozawa, an executive at MFS, which operates a popular Japanese mortgage comparison website.

The Bank of Japan has already raised rates in March and July, and further increases are anticipated. Unlike in the United States, where mortgage rates are typically fixed for 30 years, most Japanese home loans have variable rates tied to the central bank’s benchmark. Analysts predict that rates could reach 1% within the next two years and continue to rise, leading to higher monthly payments for many homeowners.

This anticipated increase is particularly concerning given Japan’s fragile economic recovery. Households, already struggling with weak spending, are expected to cut back on other expenses as mortgage costs rise. The impact on consumer behavior could further strain Japan’s economy, which has shown signs of faltering over the past year.

For many Japanese homeowners, the shift in interest rates is unsettling. Mr. Shiozawa noted, “It has been almost 20 years since we have experienced a rate hike, so it is causing a commotion.”

One homeowner, Kaori Yonemoto, an accountant from Tokyo, has witnessed firsthand the implications of the changing rate environment. Five years ago, Yonemoto secured a floating-rate loan at 0.527% for her two-bedroom apartment. Now, as she moves to a larger unit, she has obtained a new floating-rate loan at 0.325%. Although she remains hopeful that a potential increase to around 1% will not be overly burdensome, she admits that rates rising to 2% could prompt serious financial reconsiderations.

The Bank of Japan’s decision to raise rates, the first increase in 17 years, was based partly on the assumption that Japanese consumers could absorb the impact due to recent salary increases from major companies. However, the effectiveness of this assumption remains debated. Japan’s economy grew by 0.8% in the April-to-June quarter, driven by a rebound in consumption. Yet, this followed a prolonged period of sluggish spending and wage growth lagging behind inflation.

Older homeowners with accumulated savings may have a buffer against rising interest rates, but younger families with mortgages are expected to face greater difficulties. Stefan Angrick, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in Tokyo, highlighted the disproportionate impact on younger families, noting, “Those who will suffer are younger families with mortgages.”

The end of Japan’s ultra-low mortgage era is especially poignant for many who chose homeownership partly due to historically low rates. Larry Kelly, an American English teacher in Tokyo, secured a 34-year fixed-rate loan at 1.25% seven years ago. Today, he pays approximately $450 a month for his three-bedroom home, a testament to the affordability afforded by Japan’s previous low-rate environment.

As the BOJ continues to adjust its policies, the impact on Japanese homeowners remains a topic of considerable concern. The recent rate hikes have already caused a surge in traffic to mortgage comparison websites, with increased inquiries from anxious borrowers. The legacy of Japan’s historically low rates has shaped a generation of homeowners who now face a challenging transition as the financial landscape evolves.

The broader implications of these changes extend beyond individual households. The potential for reduced consumer spending, coupled with the psychological impact on homeowners accustomed to low rates, could have far-reaching effects on Japan’s economy. As the country navigates this new phase, the full impact of the Bank of Japan’s policy adjustments will become clearer in the coming months.