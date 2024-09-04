“DirecTV Offers $20 Credit as Disney Dispute Disrupts Access to Channels”

DirecTV subscribers have faced a major disruption as Disney Entertainment channels, including ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic, went dark over the weekend due to an ongoing dispute between DirecTV and Disney over a new carriage agreement. The blackout occurred just as ESPN was broadcasting key sporting events such as the U.S. Open tennis tournament and college football games.

In response to the blackout, DirecTV is offering affected customers a $20 bill credit. To claim this credit, subscribers of DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, or U-Verse services must apply online. The process involves entering the type of service you use, your zip code, and selecting how you receive your service. For satellite customers, you’ll need to provide the email address linked to your account, while online customers must log in to their account.

DirecTV warns that the credit will not be applied immediately and may take up to two billing cycles to process. It’s important for accounts to remain active until the credit is applied. For more information, customers can visit DirecTV’s website.

The resolution timeline for the dispute is uncertain. DirecTV stated that Disney had proposed an extension to keep the channels available in exchange for DirecTV waiving any future legal claims of anti-competitive behavior. DirecTV’s chief content officer, Rob Thun, criticized Disney for prioritizing profits and control over consumer interests.

Disney executives, including Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, have urged DirecTV to finalize an agreement. With significant events like the first Monday Night Football game scheduled for September 9, and numerous college football games on Disney-owned channels, the disruption has heightened concerns among sports fans. DirecTV is working to restore programming before ABC’s primetime series return in mid-September.