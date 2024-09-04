CapitaLand to More Than Double India Assets to $11.3 Billion by 2028

On September 4, CapitaLand Investment announced plans to more than double its funds under management (FUM) in India by 2028, aiming to increase from S$7.4 billion ($5.66 billion) to S$11.3 billion. This ambitious target is part of the company’s broader global goal to reach S$200 billion in FUM by the same year.
Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO of CapitaLand, highlighted the growing demand for high-quality real assets in India from global corporations and institutional investors. He also indicated that the company is looking into expanding into the renewable energy and real estate private credit sectors in the country.
In line with these objectives, CapitaLand recently launched a new fund focused on business park development in India. This initiative is expected to boost the company’s FUM by S$700 million.
For context, the exchange rate is approximately $1 = 1.3069 Singapore dollars.
