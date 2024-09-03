Bitcoin ETFs Surge to $50 Billion as Morgan Stanley Embraces New Funds, Ether ETFs Lag

Bitcoin ETFs have reached a significant milestone, collectively surpassing $52 billion in assets just eight months after their launch, according to TrackInsight data. This impressive uptake has exceeded earlier projections, as noted by Matthew Hougan, CEO of Bitwise Investments, who initially estimated $55 billion in assets over five years.

The swift growth highlights the increasing mainstream acceptance of bitcoin-linked funds, despite the cryptocurrency’s notorious volatility and speculative nature. While the funds track bitcoin’s price, which has fluctuated widely since the cryptocurrency’s inception, their rapid success reflects a shift in investor confidence and interest.

A notable development came in August when Morgan Stanley began permitting its 15,000 financial advisers to recommend at least two of the newly approved bitcoin ETFs—iShares Bitcoin Trust and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund—to clients. This move signals a growing institutional embrace of bitcoin ETFs, reflecting a shift in the wealth management sector’s stance on crypto assets.

Retail investors have predominantly driven the influx into these ETFs, with only a few large institutions publicly disclosing positions. The significant retail interest underscores a broader acceptance among those well-versed in bitcoin, as observed by Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks.

The real challenge for bitcoin ETFs will be achieving broader mainstream status, which will depend on their liquidity and integration into model portfolios used by financial advisers. This transition could take another six to twelve months, with the potential for greater mainstream adoption as the market matures.

Meanwhile, the outlook for spot ethereum ETFs remains more uncertain. Despite a strong start, with nearly $7 billion in assets just a month after their launch, ether ETFs have not achieved the same level of enthusiasm as their bitcoin counterparts. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust, for example, has seen $900 million in assets but lags behind its bitcoin equivalent.

The slower adoption of ether ETFs reflects the need for further education and understanding of the differences between bitcoin and ethereum. As Sui Chung of CF Benchmarks explains, while bitcoin is often likened to digital gold, ethereum’s role as a digital oil adds complexity to its investment narrative. This distinction requires additional research and due diligence from both regulators and investors to fully grasp the potential of ether as an investment asset.