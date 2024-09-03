Bitcoin ETFs Surge Past $50 Billion: A Step Toward Mainstream Investment as Ether ETFs Lag

In a remarkable demonstration of the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have amassed over $50 billion in assets just eight months after their launch. This figure surpasses the initial projections set by industry experts, highlighting the rapid adoption and rising interest in these digital investment products.

Matthew Hougan, CEO of Bitwise Investments, initially estimated that spot Bitcoin ETFs would attract $55 billion over five years. Reflecting on the current figures, Hougan remarked, “Clearly, I wasn’t being bullish enough. This is going to be an area that we measure in hundreds of billions of dollars.”

The success of Bitcoin ETFs marks a significant milestone in the journey of cryptocurrency from niche to mainstream. These funds, designed to track the price of Bitcoin, have seen substantial investment from retail investors and a few notable institutions. As of late August, the ten Bitcoin ETFs approved by U.S. regulators collectively held more than $52 billion, according to TrackInsight.

The momentum behind these ETFs gained further traction in August when Morgan Stanley decided to allow its network of 15,000 financial advisers to recommend at least two new Bitcoin ETFs—the iShares Bitcoin Trust and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund—to clients. This move underscores the growing pressure on wealth management channels to embrace these new investment products.

John Hoffman, head of distribution and partnerships at Grayscale Funds, emphasized the shift in risk perception, stating, “The risk has kind of flipped for the wealth management channel to the risk of not moving forward.” This sentiment reflects the broader industry trend of integrating digital assets into traditional investment frameworks.

Despite the enthusiasm for Bitcoin ETFs, the path to mainstream acceptance is not without challenges. Andrew Lom, an attorney at Norton Rose Fulbright, highlighted that liquidity will be a crucial factor in determining the long-term success of these products. “We may already be there,” Lom said. “At some point, people start to think and talk about it as part of the normal investable universe.”

The focus now shifts to whether model portfolios—investment products increasingly used by financial advisers—will incorporate Bitcoin ETFs into their allocations. This development could signal the next phase in the mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

Ether ETFs: A Slower Journey

While Bitcoin ETFs make significant strides, the future of spot Ethereum ETFs remains more uncertain. Launched in late July, the ether ETFs have collectively amassed nearly $7 billion in assets, with BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust reaching $900 million. However, this is a far cry from the rapid success seen by Bitcoin ETFs, with some viewing the initial excitement as a “sell the news” event.

Adrian Fritz, head of research at 21Shares, which launched a spot ether ETF in July, believes that increased education and time will drive more enthusiasm for ether. “With more education and time, you’ll see more excitement around ether as well,” he said.

Ether’s distinct characteristics compared to Bitcoin contribute to the cautious approach from both regulators and investors. Sui Chung of CF Benchmarks compared Ethereum to “digital oil,” noting that its value is tied to its utility in the digital network. This complexity necessitates more in-depth research and understanding.

“The sales pitch will be longer and more complicated,” Chung added, indicating that the broader adoption of ether ETFs may take more time compared to Bitcoin’s faster integration into the investment mainstream.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, the progress of Bitcoin ETFs and the slower uptake of ether ETFs reflect the ongoing adjustments in how digital assets are perceived and integrated into traditional financial systems.