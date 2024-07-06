The end of great journey new Supermarket to Replace House of Fraser in Carlisle City Centre

Following the closure of House of Fraser in May, a new chapter unfolds for Carlisle’s city centre as Tesco prepares to open a new Express store in the former retail space on English Street. The site, which was sold in 2023 for approximately £750,000, has been acquired by a private developer, paving the way for this exciting retail transformation.

Tesco, having previously operated a store on Victoria Viaduct until its closure in October, expressed enthusiasm about securing the new location. Dean Conway, Tesco’s area manager, highlighted the careful consideration taken to select the right site, ensuring it meets the community’s needs. “It’s taken a while to find the right site but we look forward to letting the local community know once we have an opening date,” said Conway.

The upcoming Tesco Express aims to not only fill the retail gap left by House of Fraser but also to provide convenient shopping options for residents and visitors alike in the heart of Carlisle. With further details to be announced regarding the store’s opening, anticipation is building as the city prepares to welcome this new addition to its bustling centre.