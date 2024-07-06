Egg Apocalypse Hits McDonald’s: Why Your Breakfast is at Risk

Amidst a nationwide egg supply crunch caused by avian influenza outbreaks, McDonald’s Australia has implemented changes to its breakfast service hours. The fast-food chain announced via Facebook that due to the impact of the bird flu on egg production—resulting in the culling of approximately 1.5 million chickens—it will cease breakfast service at 10:30 am starting from Tuesday.

“We are carefully managing egg supply due to current industry challenges,” McDonald’s emphasized in their statement, pledging to work closely with Australian farmers and suppliers to normalize operations swiftly.

Since May, Australia has been grappling with outbreaks of various highly pathogenic avian influenza strains, primarily affecting egg farms in the southeast region. Authorities have confirmed that these strains do not include the H5N1 variant, which has had significant global health implications.

Despite the challenges, less than 10% of Australia’s egg-laying hens have been affected, and containment efforts are proving effective. However, some retailers have already imposed limits on egg purchases, leading to occasional shortages towards the end of the day.

Rowan McMonnies, managing director of Australian Eggs, highlighted localized disruptions in egg supplies across retail, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors. The government reassured consumers that efforts are underway to redirect supplies to areas experiencing shortages, minimizing inconvenience.

While egg availability faces temporary constraints, the supply of chicken meat remains stable and unaffected. The Australian government has advised consumers against unnecessary stockpiling of eggs and reminded them of existing purchasing limits across retail chains and regions.

This year’s outbreaks mark Australia’s tenth occurrence of avian influenza since 1976, each successfully contained and eradicated through diligent monitoring and management protocols. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further disruptions to the poultry industry and ensure food security.