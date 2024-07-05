Samsung’s Record-Breaking Profit Surge: AI Demand Sparks Stock Frenzy

Samsung Electronics has set the market abuzz with its latest financial forecast, revealing an astonishing surge in profits driven by unprecedented demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The tech giant anticipates an operating profit of approximately 10.4 trillion won ($7.54 billion) for the second quarter of the year, representing an eye-popping 1,452% increase from the same period last year when it reported 670 billion won.

This optimistic outlook has propelled Samsung’s shares to their highest level in over three years, reaching 86,500 Korean won ($62.73) during Friday morning trading, up 2.24% from the previous day’s close of 84,600 won. Analysts had initially projected an operating profit closer to 8.51 trillion won, but Samsung’s robust performance surpassed these expectations, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on AI technologies.

The surge in profit can be largely attributed to soaring demand for generative AI, which Samsung has strategically integrated into its flagship products like the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. This model incorporates advanced AI features that enhance photo editing and streamline online searches, catering to a market increasingly reliant on AI-driven solutions.

Despite challenges in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production, which have delayed supply to key partners like Nvidia, Samsung’s dominance in memory chips has allowed it to capitalize on higher average selling prices (ASP). This resilience in the face of supply chain disruptions underscores Samsung’s strategic positioning and market influence.

Looking ahead, Samsung is poised to release detailed second-quarter results later this month, providing further insights into how it navigated the volatile market landscape shaped by AI-driven demand. As the world’s largest memory chip maker and a leader in consumer electronics, Samsung’s ability to harness AI opportunities signals a promising trajectory amidst a rapidly evolving tech industry.