“Reliance Retail Ventures Partners with Shein for India Relaunch Amidst IPO Preparations”

Reliance Retail Ventures, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, is set to reintroduce the Chinese fast fashion brand Shein in India, marking its return after a four-year absence due to geopolitical tensions. According to a report by The Economic Times, Shein products will soon be available on Reliance’s digital platform and physical stores.

The partnership, forged last year between Reliance and the IPO-bound Shein, is expected to bring former Meta director Manish Chopra onboard to lead Shein’s operations in India. This move underscores Reliance Retail’s strategy to expand its portfolio, having recently introduced global brands like Tiffany & Co and ASOS to the Indian market.

In compliance with Indian regulations, all operations, including data hosting and storage, will be managed locally by a Reliance-owned entity, ensuring data security and compliance. Shein will receive a license fee based on the firm’s profits, maintaining a business model that aligns with local requirements.

Once launched, Shein will vie for market share in India’s burgeoning $10 billion fast fashion industry, competing directly with established players like Myntra and Tata-owned Westside. Industry projections suggest this sector could expand to a $50 billion market by FY31.