Meta’s AI Breakthrough: Transforming Text into 3D Magic

Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in India

Meta Introduces Groundbreaking AI System for 3D Generation

OnePlus Innovates with New Battery Health Feature

Motorola Announces Moto G85 5G India Launch

Apple Unifies Processor Across iPhone 16 Series

Netflix Adjusts Subscription Plans in Select Regions

Meta Rolls Out AI Integration for WhatsApp in India

Meta has begun integrating its advanced AI chatbot into WhatsApp and other consumer-facing platforms across India. While the rollout is gradual, this enhancement promises enhanced user interactions and personalized experiences on Meta platforms nationwide. Apple Secures Observer Role on OpenAI Board Apple has secured an observer role on OpenAI’s board, marking a significant milestone in their collaboration on AI development. Phil Schiller, renowned for his leadership at Apple, will represent the tech giant in leveraging AI advancements through this strategic partnership.

These technological advancements and innovations underscore a dynamic shift towards enhancing user experiences and integrating AI-driven solutions across diverse industries, paving the way for future advancements in technology and consumer interaction.

