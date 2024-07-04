Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Plans $5 Billion Share Sale, Reducing Stake to 8.8%

In a strategic move reflecting the dynamism of Amazon’s stock performance, Jeff Bezos, the visionary founder and executive chair of the e-commerce titan, plans to sell 25 million shares valued at nearly $5 billion. Following this transaction, Bezos’s ownership stake in Amazon will decrease to 8.8%, comprising 912 million shares of the outstanding stock.

The decision comes as Amazon’s stock surged to an all-time high of $200.43, underscoring its robust performance in the market, with a notable 30% increase year-to-date, outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average index’s 4% gain. Although closing slightly lower at $197.59 on Wednesday, Amazon’s shares have consistently demonstrated strong investor confidence.

This planned share sale isn’t Bezos’s first significant divestiture this year. Earlier in February, he sold approximately $8.5 billion worth of Amazon shares over nine trading days, indicating a deliberate strategy to manage his vast holdings.

Ranked as the second-richest person globally by Forbes, with a reported net worth of $214.4 billion, Bezos continues to diversify his interests beyond Amazon. He is also the founder of Blue Origin, a pioneering space-exploration company.

In parallel developments, Amazon announced its decision to discontinue Astro for Business, a robot designed for small- and medium-sized enterprises, as part of a strategic shift towards focusing on household robots. Originally introduced in 2021 for home use, Astro for Business aimed to cater to various sectors including retail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The discontinuation, effective September 25, reflects Amazon’s recalibration of its robotics portfolio amidst a broader emphasis on leveraging artificial intelligence.

Amazon’s robust first-quarter results earlier this year, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, underscore its commitment to innovation and market leadership in the e-commerce and technology sectors.

Stay tuned for further updates on Amazon’s strategic initiatives and market developments.