Unacademy Implements Significant Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring Efforts

Unacademy, a prominent player in the edtech sector and backed by SoftBank, has initiated another round of layoffs, affecting 250 employees across various departments. This move marks a substantial reduction in its workforce, amounting to a 50% decrease compared to its staffing levels two years ago. Sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that 100 of the affected employees held pivotal roles in core functions such as marketing, business development, and product management, while the remaining layoffs came from the sales division.

The decision comes amidst ongoing restructuring efforts within Unacademy, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and aligning with the company’s strategic goals for sustainable growth and profitability. As a result of these changes, the company’s total headcount now stands below 3,000, down significantly from approximately 6,000 employees earlier in 2022.

An Unacademy spokesperson acknowledged the development, emphasizing the company’s commitment to supporting impacted employees during this transitional period. “As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and enhance business efficiency, we have recently undergone a restructuring exercise. This was necessary keeping in mind the company’s goals and vision for the year,” the spokesperson stated.

Unacademy, valued at $3.4 billion following its last funding round in 2021, has experienced several rounds of layoffs since 2022 as part of its broader strategy to realign resources and focus areas. Reports suggest that these measures are intended to bolster the company’s competitive edge in the rapidly evolving edtech landscape.

In addition to internal adjustments, Unacademy is reportedly exploring strategic opportunities, including a potential merger with K-12 Techno Services, the parent company of Orchid International, a chain of schools. This initiative underscores Unacademy’s efforts to diversify its educational offerings and expand its market footprint.

Meanwhile, in another realm of technology and innovation, DJI, a leading name in drone technology, is poised to unveil its latest product, the DJI Avinox electric bicycle, on July 3. This launch has sparked anticipation among consumers and industry experts alike, eager to witness how DJI’s entry into the e-bike market will influence personal transportation trends.

Known for its track record of innovation and quality in aerial drones, DJI’s expansion into electric bicycles represents a strategic move towards diversifying its product portfolio. The Avinox is expected to leverage DJI’s expertise in technology integration and user-centric design, potentially setting new benchmarks in the burgeoning e-bike sector.

The upcoming unveiling of the DJI Avinox underscores the company's commitment to expanding its market reach beyond aerial drones, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced personal mobility solutions.

As DJI prepares for the official launch of the Avinox, all eyes are on how this innovative product will resonate with consumers and shape the future of urban transportation. Stay tuned for the official announcement and in-depth insights into DJI’s ambitious venture into the electric bicycle market.

