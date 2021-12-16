Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that he has no plans to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told on Thursday that he currently has no plans to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. Compared with the Western allies who have announced a diplomatic boycott, his tone seems to be more gentle.

After the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom all stated that their officials will not participate in the Winter Olympics in February, whether Japan will send high-level officials to attend has become the focus.

China calls these boycotts a “political show” and political smear campaign.

Kishida made the above remarks in the Diet.

As a close ally of the United States, Japan is concerned about the growing threat it sees from China. But it also depends on China economically.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun previously reported that senior Japanese government officials may not attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, although government officials have said so far that they have not made any decisions.

