November 5, 2021

Coca-Cola to acquire the entire controlling stake of the sports drink brand BodyArmor

Benjamin Turner November 3, 2021 1 min read
Coca Cola

According to foreign media reports, the Coca-Cola Company said on Monday that it would acquire the entire controlling stake of the sports drink brand BodyArmor for US$5.6 billion in order to seize market share from Gatorade, a subsidiary of PepsiCo.

It is reported that this is also the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

Coca-Cola acquired a portion of BodyArmor’s equity as early as 2018, making it its second largest shareholder. The Coca-Cola Company said that BodyArmor’s current annual retail sales are approximately $1.4 billion, a growth rate of 50%.

BodyArmor’s products include sports drinks, alkaline water and caffeinated sports drinks. Owning the company helps to enhance Coca-Cola’s competitiveness in the sports drink market, and BodyArmor’s market share is second only to Gatorade.

