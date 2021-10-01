October 6, 2021

Lorient Capital Announces Multiple Closings

Lorient Capital

The closing of many transactions, as well as the completion of Lorient Healthcare Fund II (Fund II), at a hard cap of $225 million was announced by Lorient Capital Management. Fund II was oversubscribed.

In 2021, Lorient has completed two new platform investments and one recapitalization worth more than $100 million in equity co-investment, as well as commitments from Fund II. Since closing on its first fund in 2018, Lorient has completed 7 new platform investments, over 30 tuck in acquisitions, and 5 exits/recapitalizations.

The Lorient Group is a private investment firm with expertise exclusively in healthcare. Our approach, which incorporates our entrepreneurial, operational, and investment experience, results in industry-leading healthcare services and technology businesses.

