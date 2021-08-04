Connected Fitness Device Firm Peloton Announces Plans to Enter Video Game Business with the Launch of In-App Video Game for Workouts

American exercises equipment and connected device company, Peloton Interactive, Inc. is gearing up to ready to debut an in-app video game, called Lanebreak, to gamify exercise experience. Currently in the beta testing phase, the new program is aimed at gamifying cardio exercises for users and is expected to be available for Bike and Bike+ subscribers.

Launching of Lanebreak will mark the entry of Peloton in the video game business. The game involves riders needing to change their cadence and resistance to accomplish goals and gain rewards. Lanebreak deviates from the classic instructor-led classes that are a specialty of Peloton. The resistance knob enables users to pick between various lanes – easiest on the left and tough lanes on the right. Each lane is equipped with various challenges some of which include breaking obstacles and filling up gauges, among others. All these challenges are synced to beats and music and incentivizes the users to match and sustain a certain resistance and cadence to gain points. Users will be represented on the screen in an avatar and instructions will be given to maintain pace with the music. The new program will also enable the users to choose the level of exercise – from beginner to expert, along with music genre and workout duration. There are three types of challenges – Pickups, Streams, and Breakers. Pickups indicate that as long the user in the lane as the game commands, he/she will be rewarded. Streams rewards the users based on cadence and breakers will reward based on the energy output of the users. The game is slated to launch in early 2022 and will be available to Bike and Bike+ members by the end of 2021.

It has been a year of tremendous growth for the connected fitness device company, with the company announcing in June the launch of new corporate wellness programs for businesses and enterprises across the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and over the time in Australia. In May, the company also rolled out several features allowing users to choose a scenic route from their screen and other feature that enables them to check how much time they spend in each heart rate zone.