Audio Products Brand boAt Introduces First-Ever Gaming Headphone in India at a Price of ₹2,499

Indian earwear and wearable brand boAt on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever gaming headphone, called Immortal 1000D, and will be available on Amazon and boAt website. The gaming headphone is available in two prominent colors – black and white sabre and will be valued at a price of ₹2,499.

The Immortal 1000D headphones launched by homegrown audio products brand boAt are equipped with Dolby Atmos sound and comprise 50mm drivers for high quality audio – no matter what type of content is playing. boAt’s latest headphones are first of its kind headphones specifically designed for gaming purposes. The headphones have a braided cable and have a USB connector to facilitate seamless connectivity across all desktop and laptop gaming setups. The closed ear cups in the headphones are designed to fully cover ears of the users and cancel outside noise. It is also equipped with a breathable weave to minimize sweat and heat build-up that is generally generated by skin contact. The earcups are also equipped with built-in automatic breathing RGB LED light effect. The headphones have a 7.1 Channel Surround Audio created by the brand’s boAt Plugin Labz. It will also enable the users to easily switch between 7.1 Surround Audio or Dolby Atmos while gaming. The headphones come with dual mics for high-quality communication experience during gaming. The package includes a remote to control audio, mics, and LEDs for video and voice conversations across platforms such as YouTube, Discord, and other streaming platforms.

The headphones have been specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts, but users can enjoy gaming as well listen to their favorite music. Co-founder of boAt, Sameer Mehta, said in a statement that India has emerged as one of the largest e-gaming markets due to increasing availability of fast internet connectivity and smartphones and the company wants to provide specialized audio accessories to professional and casual gamers and it is excited to launch their first gaming headphone in India.