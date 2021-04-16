Shaoxun launches Radeon RX 6900 XT Water Demon flagship non-public graphics card on sale on April 15

Although the current semiconductor industry is facing a severe shortage of chip supply, this does not prevent graphics card manufacturers from releasing new products one after another. In addition to the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil Ultimate air-cooled non-public graphics card with three-fan radiator introduced earlier, PowerColor also simultaneously launched the Liquid Devil flagship with a water-cooled cooling solution. Ultimate) water-cooled graphics card.

Earlier, WCCFTech had introduced that for the Radeon RX 6900 XT flagship non-public graphics card, the Navi 21 XTXH GPU was selected by WCCFTech, which has 5120 stream processors, 320 TU / 128 raster (ROP) / 80 optical tracking (RT) units.

Thanks to the non-public PCB design (powerful 16-phase VRM power supply/DrMOS/polymer capacitors), even if the video memory is still 16GB GDDR6, consumers are still expected to gain stronger overclocking potential.

With strong power supply guarantee (3 sets of 8-pin external power supply) and VBIOS settings, the GPU frequency of the Vixon RX 6900 XT Water Demon flagship non-public graphics card can reach 2425 MHz.

In terms of appearance, RX 6900 XT RED DEVIL ULTIMATE uses a three-slot three- fan design. Seven heat pipes pass through dense 320mm aluminum radiator fins and large copper soaking plates, supplemented by a nickel-plated copper bottom RGB water-cooled cover designed in cooperation with EKWB.

According to the plan, Shaoxun will launch the Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil/Water Devil flagship non-public graphics card from April 15 through multiple online retail channels. As for the exact price, I really don’t know what it will become under the mining boom.