Stock News in Focus: Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)

On Feb. 24, 2021, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $244.5 million during the fourth quarter. Gross profit was $80.1 million, an increase of 102% from $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $80.8 million, an increase of 93% from $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 41%, compared to 32% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $54.5 million, an increase of 17% from $46.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 22% of revenue, up from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $14.0 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.6 million. Net income attributable to common stock was $12.2 million. Stock-based compensation was $11.2 million, up from $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization was$4.0 million, up from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest and other expenses was$11.6 million, which included a $4.6 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and $6.8 million in non-cash interest expense which was primarily related to our convertible senior notes, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.11, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The USA based company Redfin Corporation moved with change of 1.03% to $91.63 with the total traded volume of 1595432 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 1.70M. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 0.93%. The one month performance of stock was 15.94%. RDFN’s shares are at 108.91% for the quarter and driving a 208.00% return over the course of the past year and is now at 33.51% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.99. The average volatility for the week and month was at 8.05% and 6.57% respectively. There are 99.84M shares outstanding and 96.97M shares are floated in market.