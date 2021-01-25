Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) appointed Mr. Luis Puyat to its Board of Directors

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) changed 3.19% to recent value of $4.2. The stock transacted 173089 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 260.39K shares. It spotted trading -68.44% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 61.54% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Jan. 22, 2021, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) revealed on January 19, 2021 changes to its Board with the appointment of Mr. Luis Puyat to its Board of Directors and the change of status of Mr. Uwe Parpart from Independent non-Executive Director to Executive Director.

With effect from January 15, 2021, Mr. Puyat will serve as an Independent non-Executive Director and a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. The size of IMTE’s Board was increased from five to six members with Mr. Puyat’s appointment.

Mr. Puyat is currently the Chief Executive Officer of VGP Investments a privately held PE firm based in Makati, Metro Manila. Mr. Puyat is also the Executive Director of privately funded First Sovereign Asset Management Prior to this, Mr. Puyat was involved in the Puyat family owned Manila Bank from 1986 to 2007, acting as the president from 1994 to 1999, and as Chairman of the Board from 1999 to 2007.

The company has 6.51M of outstanding shares and 1.29M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of 2.98% from the mean of 20 days, 0.11% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 8.39% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.18%, 2.44% for month and YTD performance remained 7.69%.