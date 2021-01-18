Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock identified change of 150.46% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -18.18% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $20.28M. SMIT stock has been recorded -5.84% away from 50 day moving average and 21.12% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -5.27% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) reported its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2020. The operating results for the six months ended November 30, 2020 include first quarter financial results from Schmitt’s July 9, 2020 acquisition of Ample Hills Creamery (Ample Hills).

Highlights of the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020

Consolidated revenues increased $996,610, or 96.5%, to $2,029,712 for the three months ended November 30, 2020, as compared to $1,033,102 for the three months ended November 30, 2019. For the six months ended November 30, 2020, consolidated revenues increased $1,409,318, or 66.2%, to $3,537,197, as compared to $2,127,879 for the six months ended November 30, 2019.

The company’s newly formed Ice Cream Segment’s first full quarter of operations generated revenues of $1,158,989 for the three months ended November 30, 2020. From the date of the Company’s acquisition of Ample Hills on July 9, 2020 through November 30, 2020, the ice cream segment generated revenue of $1,660,409.

Measurement Segment revenue decreased $162,379, or 15.7%, to $870,723 for the three months ended November 30, 2020, as compared to $1,033,102 for the three months ended November 30, 2019. Measurement Segment revenue decreased $251,092, or 11.8%, to $1,876,788 for the six months ended November 30, 2020, as compared to $2,127,880 for the six months ended November 30, 2020. The decreases are primarily due to a $33,202, or 9.0%, decline in sales of the Company’s Acuity products for the three months ended and $112,747, or 13.8%, for the six months ended November 30, 2020. Recurring revenue from the Company’s Xact products monitoring services continued to grow, increasing $39,158, or 10.3%, to $420,133 for the three months ended November 30, 2020 and $59,754, or 8.0%, increase to $808,570 for the six months ended November 30, 2020, as compared to the three and six month periods ended November 30, 2019. The increase in Xact product monitoring services was offset by a decrease in Xact product sales of $122,917, or 56.6%, to $94,413 for the three months ended and $120,968, or 28.2%, decrease to $307,406 for the six months ended November 30, 2020.

The Technology sector company, Schmitt Industries noticed change of -1.85% to $5.31 along volume of 138424 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 10.98K shares. The stock observed return of -3.46% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -16.77% over one month performance. SMIT’s shares are at 3.31% for the quarter and driving a 52.15% return over the course of the past year and is now at -0.56% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 6.89% and for month was at 5.61%. There are 3.82M shares outstanding and 3.51M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.88.