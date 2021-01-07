Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) stock identified change of 86.70% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -2.06% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $2.21B. SANM stock has been recorded 11.91% away from 50 day moving average and 23.56% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 6.37% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world’s most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, reported that Hari Pillai has rejoined the company as President of Components Technology. Mr. Pillai brings to Sanmina more than 25 years of operational leadership experience in the technology industry.

The addition of Mr. Pillai to the organization aligns with the Company’s previously announced plan to operate in three businesses to unlock the total value of Sanmina. Mr. Pillai joins two distinguished individuals and rounds out the leadership for Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), SCI (defense products and system builds) and Components Technology (advanced interconnect technology and mechanical systems).

The addition of Mr. Pillai to the organization aligns with the Company's previously announced plan to operate in three businesses to unlock the total value of Sanmina. Mr. Pillai joins two distinguished individuals and rounds out the leadership for Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), SCI (defense products and system builds) and Components Technology (advanced interconnect technology and mechanical systems).

We are excited to have Hari rejoin the organization. His broad experience and knowledge of Sanmina, combined with the strength of our leadership team, is unsurpassed in the industry, stated Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO of Sanmina. His strong background leading global operations in high complexity, heavily regulated markets is well aligned with Sanmina's long term strategy. I am confident that Hari's leadership will drive the Component Technology business strategy to accelerate profitable growth and capitalize on synergies across the organization.

