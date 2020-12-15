Stock News Spotlight: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock identified change of 27.70% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -31.90% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $11.25B and dividend yield of 9.60%. LUMN stock has been recorded 6.00% away from 50 day moving average and 2.88% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 1.24% off 20-day moving average.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) released that Qwest Corporation, its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, completed its previously announced redemption of all $775 million principal amount of its 6.125% Notes due 2053 at par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Additional information regarding this redemption is available from U.S. Bank National Association.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

The Communication Services sector company, Lumen Technologies noticed change of 2.26% to $10.42 along volume of 13549503 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 10.30M. The stock observed return of 5.68% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 8.32% over one month performance. LUMN’s shares are at -5.19% for the quarter and driving a -23.38% return over the course of the past year and is now at -21.12% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 3.81% and for month was at 3.23%. There are 1.08B shares outstanding and 991.14M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.1.