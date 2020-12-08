Notable News Spotlight: Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) changed 14.62% to recent value of $1.49. The stock transacted 6256098 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 101.73K shares. It spotted trading -89.66% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 65.52% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Dec. 7, 2020, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, revealed the appointment of Eve E. Slater, M.D., F.A.C.C., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Slater is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology and brings considerable experience from the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Slater has served as Senior Vice President for Worldwide Policy, Pfizer, Assistant Secretary for Health in the US Department of Human Services, and Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Development, and SVP of External Policy of Merck and Co.

Eve has helped change the face of medicine and new drug development in our country, from the bedside, where she still dedicates time to regular patient care, to industry and national public health policy leadership, said Reenie McCarthy, CEO of Stealth. We are thrilled to welcome Eve to our Board of Directors, where her passion for patients, scientific curiosity and regulatory acumen will help inform the development of elamipretide and our broader platform of mitochondrial targeted therapeutics.

Eve is a highly accomplished cardiovascular medical expert and an experienced executive who successfully ushered a prodigious development pipeline through worldwide approvals, said Gerald Chan, Sc.D., Chairman of the Board of Stealth. Her medical, clinical development, regulatory, and business experience augment the expertise of our Board. We are extremely fortunate to attract a professional of Eve’s caliber to help guide the future growth of Stealth.

