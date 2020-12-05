Fariba Rahimi Spotted Looking Super Glam in a Versace Outfit

Fariba Rahimi recently shared this picture on her Instagram wearing an iconic statement piece from Versace’s summer-spring 2020 collection and the look just left us in awe. The layered bob hair worn on the tie-dye design Jungle print are just screaming SUMMER GOALS! Fariba made sure all eyes were on her by pairing those cool jungle print shades to go with her beach look. We just can’t wait to wear matching sunglasses next summer! Fariba also happened to be wearing a no-makeup look with nude lipstick. The model was apparently on a shoot for Versace on the beautiful blue beaches of Tuscany over a month ago.

Fariba Rahimi has a deep connection with Versace which is clearly evident from her recurring appearances in Versace’s photoshoots. The model often shares pictures on her Instagram appreciating and honoring the Italian luxury fashion house. Fariba appreciates the brand’s aesthetics and forward looking approach. Perhaps one of the reasons why Fariba has a deep love and respect for Versace is because she has been associated with the brand for three continuous years now.

Fariba has been known as a distinct and versatile Norwegian model who always likes to try new looks, sending her fans into a frenzy. From a perfect summer look to a glamorous show-stopping outfit, the model pulls off every style as if she was born to do this. Despite the world going into a shutdown due to pandemic, Fariba’s 2020 was quite busy and rewarding as the model spent most of her time indulging in work and starting off new projects and planning ahead for the next year.

An online magazine recently revealed Fariba’s debut as an actor in next year’s LA Fashion Festival, the details of which remain hidden. Will Fariba be the next leading actor? Will Fariba pursue acting as her profession? Who knows, maybe she could star in a Hollywood movie one day? Whether Fariba will act in more than one film remains a mystery for later but we do know one thing for sure that she will effortlessly ace it. We have our fingers crossed!

One thing that makes Fariba stand out among the rest is that she is multitalented. Did you know that Fariba also happens to be an entrepreneur, a Forbes Business Council member, a leading model and now an actress in the making? It is no surprise that Fariba achieves everything she gets started with!

Although the model has always kept her personal life private, revealing little to no insights about her life, hobbies and relationships. She recently revealed that she is ready for a long-term relationship. The news sent her fans into a frenzy, guessing who the lucky man would be. The big news came as a surprise because Fariba finally decided to let the world into her private life. We wish her happiness, love and best of luck for her upcoming projects and are looking forward to finding out more about Fariba’s upcoming plans, projects and some juicy details about her big revelation!