Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) declares a cash dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) stock identified change of 45.81% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -18.54% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $177.09M and dividend yield of 1.53%. RMBI stock has been recorded 16.54% away from 50 day moving average and 15.14% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 12.18% off 20-day moving average.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) revealed that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation common stock of $0.05 per share, payable on December 17, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 3, 2020.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

The Financial sector company, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation noticed change of 1.40% to $13.05 along volume of 20099 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 36.61K shares. The stock observed return of 2.84% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 15.69% over one month performance. RMBI’s shares are at 16.41% for the quarter and driving a -9.25% return over the course of the past year and is now at -18.23% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 5.26% and for month was at 3.21%. There are 12.48M shares outstanding and 11.70M shares are floated in market.