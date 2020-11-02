Stock News Buzz: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) changed 26.59% to recent value of $6.57. The stock transacted 3284118 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 356.51K shares. It spotted trading -10.12% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 666.27% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, disclosed financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue of $375.8 million

Net Income of $15.7 million, or $0.22 per share attributable to common stockholders

Record Adjusted Net Income of $21.9 million

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $57.6 million, up 33% year-over-year

Cash flows from operating activities of $39.5 million and Free Cash Flow of $52.0 million

Record Operating Ratio and Adjusted Operating Ratio of 92.5% and 90.9%, respectively

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $110.2 million year-over-year to $189.8 million

DSKE has a gross margin of 58.70% and an operating margin of -20.10% while its profit margin remained -20.10% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 92.60% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 25.00%.

The company has 64.17M of outstanding shares and 42.28M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.6 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 7.88% from the mean of 20 days, 10.59% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 76.44% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 19.89%, 16.28% for month and YTD performance remained 107.91%.