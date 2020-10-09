Notable News Spotlight: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) changed 1.64% to recent value of $14.22. The stock transacted 11408149 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 7.17M shares. It spotted trading -27.63% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 127.52% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Oct. 8, 2020, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for October 2020. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of October 30, 2020.

AGNC’s September 30, 2020 tangible net book value per common share will be announced concurrently with the Company’s third quarter earnings release, which is scheduled for October 26, 2020.

AGNC has a gross margin of -87.30%. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 450.60% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at -0.05%.

The company has 560.30M of outstanding shares and 553.67M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of 0.36% from the mean of 20 days, 1.57% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -1.32% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 2.30%, 0.14% for month and YTD performance remained -19.57%.